Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $6.10 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $659.84 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

