StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

