StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Kamada Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

