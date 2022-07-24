StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.
Kamada Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Kamada by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 307,831 shares during the period.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
