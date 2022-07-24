StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Norwood Financial Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Norwood Financial Company Profile
Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.
Featured Articles
