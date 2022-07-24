StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Norwood Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $207.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,310 shares of company stock worth $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Norwood Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,146,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Norwood Financial by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

