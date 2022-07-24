StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.07 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

