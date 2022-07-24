StockNews.com Downgrades Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) to Hold

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE MUR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

