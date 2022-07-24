StockNews.com Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Buy

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAM. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM opened at $20.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.56. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pampa Energía by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Featured Stories

