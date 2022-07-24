StockNews.com Downgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Hold

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $57.35. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SEI Investments by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 290,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

