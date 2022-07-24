StockNews.com Downgrades Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Sell

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TNK. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK opened at $19.89 on Friday. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $671.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 133.33 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $198,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $185,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $346,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

(Get Rating)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.