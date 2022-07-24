StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AAU stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

