StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Price Performance
AAU stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.00. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.