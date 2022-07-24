StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Eltek has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

