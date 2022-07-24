Sumitomo Co. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.56 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sumitomo in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sumitomo’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSUMY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo ( OTCMKTS:SSUMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.