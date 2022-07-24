Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance
SMMT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.39.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
