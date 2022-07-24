Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

SMMT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 735.61% and a negative return on equity of 100.17%. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 148.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 129,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

