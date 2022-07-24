SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Myovant Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myovant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.76 million.

Myovant Sciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MYOV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.50. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 272,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,289. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $49,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $133,358 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter worth $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile



Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

