Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYIEY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Symrise from €119.00 ($120.20) to €114.00 ($115.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Symrise from €135.00 ($136.36) to €130.00 ($131.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Symrise from €106.00 ($107.07) to €107.00 ($108.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Symrise stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. Symrise has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $37.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

