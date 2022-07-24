Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Up 3.7%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.59 and last traded at $20.59. Approximately 1,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 629,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 62,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,183,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $338,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cross Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.