T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 3.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 6,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

T Stamp Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70.

Get T Stamp alerts:

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T Stamp Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in T Stamp Inc. ( NASDAQ:IDAI Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 399,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Arena Investors LP owned 1.70% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T Stamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T Stamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.