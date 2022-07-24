T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Trading Down 3.8%

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 6,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 13,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70.
T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.
T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.
