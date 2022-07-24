Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XLK opened at $137.22 on Thursday. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $122.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

