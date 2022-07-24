Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report issued on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.76 per share.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

