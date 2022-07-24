Teradyne (TER) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Teradyne has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.000-$1.290 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.00-1.29 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradyne to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Trading Down 2.2 %

TER opened at $100.46 on Friday. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $82.97 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 29.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.