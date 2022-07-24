Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $733.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $700.00 to $733.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $851.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $853.83. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

