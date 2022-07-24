The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AES by 9,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AES’s payout ratio is presently -233.33%.

AES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

