The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $8,482,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.1 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $55.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75.

Cheesecake Factory Cuts Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.