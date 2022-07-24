The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €11.60 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.72) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.81) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.08) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.07) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.11) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.99) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday.

ETR CBK opened at €6.34 ($6.40) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €9.51 ($9.61). The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €7.22.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

