The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.66. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

