The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,056,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after buying an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.