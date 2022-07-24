The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 292.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after buying an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mosaic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel purchased 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 8.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

