The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.16.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

