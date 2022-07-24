The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 269,663 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

