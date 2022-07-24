The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

