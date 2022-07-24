Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TOL opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.42.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.