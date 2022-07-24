Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Top Ships Stock Performance
Shares of TOPS opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Top Ships Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.