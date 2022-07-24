Toromont Industries (TIH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.22 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.20 million.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$106.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$93.25 and a 52 week high of C$124.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$105.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.22.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$127.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.