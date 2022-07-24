Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

