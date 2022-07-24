Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TREC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter.

In other Trecora Resources news, major shareholder Advisors L.P. Ortelius sold 2,674,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $25,995,974.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREC. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

