Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

NYSE:TCN opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 728,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 226,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricon Residential

Get Rating

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

See Also

