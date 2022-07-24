Triumph Capital Management Buys 14,156 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 2,372.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 37,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. fuboTV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $242.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.42 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 64.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

