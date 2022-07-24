Triumph Capital Management Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

NYSEARCA ALTL opened at $40.97 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $46.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.10.

