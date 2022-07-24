Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.