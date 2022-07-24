Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $162.99 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day moving average of $173.48.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.