Triumph Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,650 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

