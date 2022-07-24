Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Kellogg Price Performance

K stock opened at $71.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock worth $62,011,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

