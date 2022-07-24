Triumph Capital Management Takes $271,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,160.8% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 239,712 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Down 5.8 %

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.