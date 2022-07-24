TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) to Release Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 73.00% and a negative net margin of 55.82%. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MEDS opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.25. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu purchased 10,000 shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

