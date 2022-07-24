UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €5.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.45) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHA has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.36) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €9.00 ($9.09) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.58) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.46) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.06) price target on Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Schaeffler Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €5.58 ($5.63) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($11.41) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($16.91). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.93.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

