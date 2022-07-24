Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,280 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,280 ($51.17) price target by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.01) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.82) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($49.37) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 4,600 ($54.99) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,800 ($45.43) to GBX 4,000 ($47.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,036.43 ($48.25).

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,911.50 ($46.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,707.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,660.84. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,185 ($50.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £99.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,985.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

