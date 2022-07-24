Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Unum Group worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 868,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,542,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after acquiring an additional 793,407 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,599,000 after acquiring an additional 706,260 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $9,362,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after buying an additional 233,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.22.

Unum Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UNM opened at $32.07 on Friday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,287,038.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,491.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $251,144.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,453 shares of company stock worth $1,789,121. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

