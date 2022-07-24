Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) were down 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.55 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 52,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,803,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Upstart Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,344.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,619. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

