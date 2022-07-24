USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $17.03. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.84, with a volume of 314 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.27.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -583.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,012,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,437,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,287,000 after acquiring an additional 687,600 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter worth $2,672,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,876,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

