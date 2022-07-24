Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Lifted by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $105.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

